Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A helicopter takes off from a US military base at an undisclosed location in eastern Syria, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP)
A helicopter takes off from a US military base at an undisclosed location in eastern Syria, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP)
Terrorism

US military says it killed ISIS official in Syria, no civilian casualties

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday that it carried out a helicopter raid in Syria, which killed an ISIS official and wounded one of his associates.

“Last night, US Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in northeast Syria, near the village of Qamishli, targeting Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations,” the US military said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Two other ISIS individuals were arrested during the raid.

CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said no US forces were injured or killed during the operation, no civilians were killed or wounded, and there was no loss or damage to US equipment.

“USCENTCOM is committed to our allies and partners in the enduring defeat of ISIS,” he said.

Read more: Rare US raid in Syrian government-held village kills ISIS official, sources say

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size