US military says it killed ISIS official in Syria, no civilian casualties
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday that it carried out a helicopter raid in Syria, which killed an ISIS official and wounded one of his associates.
“Last night, US Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in northeast Syria, near the village of Qamishli, targeting Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations,” the US military said.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Two other ISIS individuals were arrested during the raid.
US Forces Conduct Raid in Northeast Syria against ISIS pic.twitter.com/vu3cnlSz3w— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 6, 2022
CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said no US forces were injured or killed during the operation, no civilians were killed or wounded, and there was no loss or damage to US equipment.
“USCENTCOM is committed to our allies and partners in the enduring defeat of ISIS,” he said.
Read more: Rare US raid in Syrian government-held village kills ISIS official, sources say
-
US downs Iranian drone threatening American forces in Iraq: CENTCOMEarlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed missile and drone attacks at what they called militant targets in northern Iraq. Middle East
-
US military studying plans to build testing center in Saudi Arabia: CENTCOMWhile the plans are still in their conceptual phase, the center would allow US and coalition forces to increase their interoperability and counter a wide variety of unmanned aerial systems and threats, CENTCOM spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn said. Gulf
-
US carries out strike inside Syria, targeting ‘senior’ terrorist leader: CENTCOM“The removal of this senior leader will disrupt al-Qaeda’s ability to carry out attacks against US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians around the world,” the US military said. Middle East