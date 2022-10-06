US military says it killed ISIS official in Syria, no civilian casualties

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday that it carried out a helicopter raid in Syria, which killed an ISIS official and wounded one of his associates.

“Last night, US Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in northeast Syria, near the village of Qamishli, targeting Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations,” the US military said.

Two other ISIS individuals were arrested during the raid.

US Forces Conduct Raid in Northeast Syria against ISIS pic.twitter.com/vu3cnlSz3w — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 6, 2022

CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said no US forces were injured or killed during the operation, no civilians were killed or wounded, and there was no loss or damage to US equipment.

“USCENTCOM is committed to our allies and partners in the enduring defeat of ISIS,” he said.

