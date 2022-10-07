Theme
This picture taken on August 31, 2022 shows a street in the Iraqi capital Baghdad as calm returns after around 24 hours of deadly violence in Iraq. (AFP)
This picture taken on August 31, 2022 shows a street in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (AFP)

Baghdad’s energy supply affected following Iranian gas pipeline malfunction

An Iranian gas pipeline supplying Baghdad with energy has failed, causing a temporary halt in energy supplies to Iraq's capital city, the Iraqi news agency said on Friday, citing the ministry of electricity.

Gas supplies will be suspended from 12 p.m. Iraq time on Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, for maintenance, according to the ministry.

