Baghdad’s energy supply affected following Iranian gas pipeline malfunction
An Iranian gas pipeline supplying Baghdad with energy has failed, causing a temporary halt in energy supplies to Iraq's capital city, the Iraqi news agency said on Friday, citing the ministry of electricity.
Gas supplies will be suspended from 12 p.m. Iraq time on Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, for maintenance, according to the ministry.
