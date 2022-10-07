Theme
Palestinian youths throw rocks at an Israeli army jeep in the town of Silwad, near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, after a military operation in the town, on August 31, 2022. (AFP)
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Health ministry

AFP
Israeli forces on Friday shot dead two Palestinians including a 14-year-old in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Fourteen-year-old Adel Dawoud “succumbed to a critical wound sustained by live occupation (Israeli) fire to the head” in Qalqilya, in the northern West Bank, the health ministry said.

Another Palestinian was shot dead near the city of Ramallah, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military said soldiers in Qalqilya fired at “a suspect who hurled Molotov cocktails at them.”

“A hit was identified,” the army told AFP, without immediately commenting on the second death.

Palestinians gather each Friday in parts of the West Bank to protest Israel’s occupation of the territory since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Dozens of Palestinians have also been killed in recent months during Israeli military raids in the West Bank.

Those shot dead include militants as well as civilians, such as Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed while covering a raid in May.

