Lebanese banks close again after depositor hold-ups, bankers say

Lebanese banks have unanimously decided to close their doors to clients indefinitely after a spate of hold-ups by depositors seeking to retrieve funds frozen in the banking system because of the country's financial meltdown, two bankers told Reuters.

Banks will continue urgent operations for clients and back-office services for businesses, the bankers said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Banks closed for about a week last month after several hold-ups by frustrated depositors.

Read more:

Lebanese MP leaves bank with savings for surgery after protest