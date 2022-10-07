Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People stand outside a Blom Bank branch in the Tariq al-Jdideh neighborhood in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 16, 2022. (Reuters)
People stand outside a Blom Bank branch in the Tariq al-Jdideh neighborhood in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Lebanon economy

Lebanese banks close again after depositor hold-ups, bankers say

Reuters, Beirut
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Lebanese banks have unanimously decided to close their doors to clients indefinitely after a spate of hold-ups by depositors seeking to retrieve funds frozen in the banking system because of the country's financial meltdown, two bankers told Reuters.

Banks will continue urgent operations for clients and back-office services for businesses, the bankers said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Banks closed for about a week last month after several hold-ups by frustrated depositors.

Read more:

Lebanese MP leaves bank with savings for surgery after protest

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size