Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank: Health ministry

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said.



In a statement, the ministry announced the killing of “a citizen by occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jenin,” a flashpoint in the northern West Bank.



The announcement came shortly after the Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics had transferred a man with gunshots wounds to hospital in Jenin.



The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request by AFP to comment on the death or reports of a raid by soldiers underway in the area.



The violence comes a day after two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot dead by Israeli forces, according to the health ministry.



The child was killed in Qalqilya, in the northern West Bank, while the second Palestinian was killed near the city of Ramallah.



The Israeli military said its soldiers fired at a suspect who threw Molotov cocktails at troops in Qalqilya and responded to a “violent riot” outside Ramallah.



The Palestinian foreign ministry described the deaths on Friday as “executions.”



The army has launched frequent and often deadly raids in Jenin and other parts of the West Bank in recent months, often targeting Palestinian militants.



Dozens of Palestinians have been killed, including fighters and civilians.



Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in May while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.



