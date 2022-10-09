‘Blood on your hands:’ Iran hackers interrupt broadcast with message to Khamenei

Hackers interrupted an Iranian state broadcast to display a photo of Ali Khamenei along with the message “the blood of our youths is on your hands” on Saturday amid protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali (Ali’s Justice) claimed responsibility for the incident that took place around 6pm local time during a news bulletin.

The image also showed Khamenei engulfed in flames and in a rifle’s crosshairs.

The country has been racked by protests in recent weeks after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Amini was arrested in Tehran on September 13 for wearing inappropriate attire, and died three days later.

A coroner’s report on Friday denied that Amini had died from blows to the head and limbs, saying her death was the result of a pre-existing medical condition.

Amini’s family, however, have denied that she had a pre-existing condition, and her father has blamed police for her death.

Edalat-e Ali hacked news websites and television and radio stations to broadcast anti-regime messages earlier in the year, Iran International reported.

Earlier messages included footage of protesters in Tehran’s Azadi stadium shouting “death to the dictator” and cutting to a closeup of a masked man resembling the protagonist of V for Vendetta, who said: “Khamenei is scared, the regime’s foundation is rattling.”

