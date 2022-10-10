Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Morality police take down the name of a detained woman during a crackdown on social corruption in north Tehran June 18, 2008. Picture taken June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer (IRAN)
Morality police take down the name of a detained woman during a crackdown on social corruption in north Tehran June 18, 2008. Picture taken June 18, 2008. (Reuters)

Britain sanctions Iranian ‘morality police’ over treatment of women

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Britain said on Monday it had sanctioned senior Iranian security officials and its “so-called Morality Police,” saying the force had used threats of detention and violence to control what Iranian women wear and how they behave in public.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody has sparked protests across Iran, with protesters calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Citing her death, Britain said it had sanctioned the Morality Police in its entirety, as well as both its chief Mohammed Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi and the Head of the Tehran Division Haj Ahmed Mirzaei.

“These sanctions send a clear message to the Iranian authorities – we will hold you to account for your repression of women and girls and for the shocking violence you have inflicted on your own people,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

Iranian authorities have described the protests as a plot by Iran’s foes, including the US.

Read more:

Iran judiciary chief: Amini death an ‘excuse’ for unrest instigated by Israel and US

Iran-made drones used in Russian strikes against Ukraine: Zelenskyy

‘Blood on your hands:’ Iran hackers interrupt broadcast with message to Khamenei

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size