A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (Reuters)
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic Republic's morality police, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (Reuters)

Visitors to Iran should respect laws, foreign ministry says as protests continue

Foreign visitors to Iran should respect the Islamic Republic’s laws, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, as protests continue over a woman’s death in police custody that Tehran has blamed on “foreign enemies.”

Last month, Iran said it had arrested nine European nationals for their role in the unrest over Mahsa Amini’s death.

“Iran is a safe country... We expect foreigners who visit Iran for tourism and business ... purposes to respect our laws,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kaanani told a televised news conference.

Anti-government demonstrations that erupted on Sept. 17 at Amini’s hometown of Saqez, have turned into the biggest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in years, with many calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The nationwide protests have received wide international support, prompting Tehran to lash out at its critics by accusing the US and Israel of exploiting the unrest to try to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

Protests continue across Iran as rights group reports 185 deaths, including 19 minors

‘Blood on your hands:’ Iran hackers interrupt broadcast with message to Khamenei

Workers strike, clashes erupt as Iran protests enter fourth week

