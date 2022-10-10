Iran judiciary chief: Amini death an ‘excuse’ for unrest instigated by Israel and US
The death of Mahsa Amini, which has sparked anti-government protests across Iran, was an “excuse” used by the Islamic Republic’s adversaries to foment unrest in the country, Iran’s judiciary chief said on Monday.
“Today, it is obvious to everyone that the death of a girl was completely an excuse,” Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei claimed.
Mohseni-Ejei cited a report by Iran’s Forensic Medicine Organisation which claimed on Friday that Amini died from multiple organ failure and that she did not suffer any blows to the head and limbs.
Amini’s father, Amjad Amini, rejected the report hours after it came out, saying there were traces of blood on behind his daughter’s neck and ears, and that many parts of her body, including her legs, were bruised.
Echoing remarks earlier this month by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Mohseni-Ejei accused the US, Israel and “some European countries” of involvement in the ongoing unrest in Iran.
Anti-government protests erupted across Iran mid-September after Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in the custody of the morality police after they detained her for allegedly not complying with the regime’s strict hijab rules in Tehran.
Activists and protesters say Amini was beaten by police officers while in detention, causing serious injuries that led to her death. Police deny the allegations.
Since Amini’s death, protests have quickly escalated and turned political with demonstrations taking place country-wide. Protesters have been chanting against Khamenei and calling for the downfall of the regime.
