French FM says five nationals are currently held in Iran

There are now five French nationals being held in Iran, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna told French radio on Tuesday, after France last week said it was looking to verify if a fifth French national had been held during protests in Iran.
Last week, France urged its nationals to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Protests have broken out in Iran over the last month following the death of 22-year old woman Mahsa Amini. Amini died while in the custody of Iran's morality police.
Read more: France slams Iran, says ‘confession’ video of detained citizens is ‘shameful’
-
Britain sanctions Iranian ‘morality police’ over treatment of womenBritain said on Monday it had sanctioned senior Iranian security officials and its “so-called Morality Police,” saying the force had used threats of ... Middle East
-
Factbox: Death of young Iranian woman puts spotlight on morality policeBritain said on Monday it had sanctioned Iran’s so-called morality police, saying the force had used threats of detention and violence to control what ... Middle East
-
Iran judiciary chief: Amini death an ‘excuse’ for unrest instigated by Israel and USThe death of Mahsa Amini, which has sparked anti-government protests across Iran, was an “excuse” used by the Islamic Republic’s adversaries to foment ... Middle East
-
Visitors to Iran should respect laws, foreign ministry says as protests continueForeign visitors to Iran should respect the Islamic Republic’s laws, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, as protests continue over a ... Middle East
-
Protests continue across Iran as rights group reports 185 deaths, including 19 minorsProtests ignited by the death of a young woman in police custody continued across Iran on Sunday despite a fierce crackdown by the authorities, as a ... Middle East
-
Germany wants those behind Iran crackdown banned from EU, assets frozen: ReportGermany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans ... Middle East
-
Two security members killed in Iran night-time protestsTwo members of Iran’s security forces were killed amid protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, state media reported on Sunday.A wave of unrest has ... Middle East
-
‘Blood on your hands:’ Iran hackers interrupt broadcast with message to KhameneiHackers interrupted an Iranian state broadcast to display a photo of Ali Khamenei along with the message “the blood of our youths is on your hands” on ... Middle East
-
Female students tell Iran’s Raisi to ‘get lost’ as unrest ragesFemale students in Tehran chanted “get lost,” according to activists, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited their university campus on Saturday ... Middle East
-
Iran’s Raisi says students won’t allow enemy’s ‘false’ dreams to come trueIranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday that the country’s students won’t “allow the enemy’s false dreams to come true,” as protests sparked by ... Middle East
-
Workers strike, clashes erupt as Iran protests enter fourth weekSchoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and street clashes erupted in Iran on Saturday, as protests over the death of Mahsa Amini entered ... Middle East
-
France advises nationals visiting Iran to leaveThe French government on Friday advised its nationals visiting Iran to “leave the country as soon as possible,” citing the risk of arbitrary detention ... World News
-
Canada to deny entry to 10,000 members of ‘murderous’ Iran regime: TrudeauCanada announced Friday it will permanently deny entry to more than 10,000 members of Iran’s “murderous” regime, including the Islamic Revolutionary ... World News
-
Iran summons Danish ambassador to protest Copenhagen embassy threat: MediaIran summoned the Danish ambassador on Friday to protest an incident at its embassy in Copenhagen in which its ambassador was threatened, Iran’s ... Middle East