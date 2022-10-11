Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna speaks during a high level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, on September 22, 2022. (Reuters)
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna speaks during a high level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, on September 22, 2022. (Reuters)

French FM says five nationals are currently held in Iran

Reuters, Paris
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

There are now five French nationals being held in Iran, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna told French radio on Tuesday, after France last week said it was looking to verify if a fifth French national had been held during protests in Iran.

Last week, France urged its nationals to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Protests have broken out in Iran over the last month following the death of 22-year old woman Mahsa Amini. Amini died while in the custody of Iran's morality police.

Read more: France slams Iran, says ‘confession’ video of detained citizens is ‘shameful’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size