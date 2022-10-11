Theme
A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic Republic’s morality police, in Tehran, Iran, on September 19, 2022. (Reuters)

Iran oil workers’ strike was over wages, not part of Amini protests: Official

Iranian workers who went on strike on Monday in Assaluye petrochemical plant were angered by a dispute over wages and were not protesting against the death of a woman in police custody, a regional official said on Tuesday.

Governor Ali Hashemi said some Iranians tried to hijack the workers’ protests by chanting anti-government slogans, according to Iran’s Young Journalists Club News (YJC) telegram account.

Workers at petrochemical plants in southern Iran went on strike and staged protests on Monday, according to videos shared on social media, as anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young woman continued.

Striking workers shouted slogans against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and blocked access roads, according to videos shared by @1500tasvir, a Twitter account with over 200,000 followers that monitors protests and violations in Iran.

