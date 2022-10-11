Iran oil workers’ strike was over wages, not part of Amini protests: Official
Iranian workers who went on strike on Monday in Assaluye petrochemical plant were angered by a dispute over wages and were not protesting against the death of a woman in police custody, a regional official said on Tuesday.
Governor Ali Hashemi said some Iranians tried to hijack the workers’ protests by chanting anti-government slogans, according to Iran’s Young Journalists Club News (YJC) telegram account.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Workers at petrochemical plants in southern Iran went on strike and staged protests on Monday, according to videos shared on social media, as anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young woman continued.
Striking workers shouted slogans against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and blocked access roads, according to videos shared by @1500tasvir, a Twitter account with over 200,000 followers that monitors protests and violations in Iran.
With Reuters
Read more:
Factbox: Death of young Iranian woman puts spotlight on morality police
Iran judiciary chief: Amini death an ‘excuse’ for unrest instigated by Israel and US
Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant, IAEA report shows
-
Visitors to Iran should respect laws, foreign ministry says as protests continueForeign visitors to Iran should respect the Islamic Republic’s laws, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, as protests continue over a ... Middle East
-
Britain sanctions Iranian ‘morality police’ over treatment of womenBritain said on Monday it had sanctioned senior Iranian security officials and its “so-called Morality Police,” saying the force had used threats of ... Middle East
-
Germany wants those behind Iran crackdown banned from EU, assets frozen: ReportGermany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans ... Middle East