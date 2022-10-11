Theme
Army soldiers stand guard during a protest against Israeli gas extraction from a maritime field that Lebanon says falls in disputed waters, but which Israel says is part of its exclusive economic zone, in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, June 11, 2022.
Army soldiers stand guard during a protest against Israeli gas extraction from a maritime field that Lebanon says falls in disputed waters, but which Israel says is part of its exclusive economic zone, in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, on June 11, 2022. (Reuters)

Lebanon hopes to announce maritime demarcation deal with Israel as soon as possible

Lebanon hopes to announce a final deal maritime border demarcation deal with Israel as soon as possible, especially as the draft was "satisfying" for Beirut, President Michel Aoun said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Aoun added he would hold consultations with the prime minister and the parliament speaker to issue a final position on the deal.

