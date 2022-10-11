Lebanon hopes to announce maritime demarcation deal with Israel as soon as possible
Lebanon hopes to announce a final deal maritime border demarcation deal with Israel as soon as possible, especially as the draft was "satisfying" for Beirut, President Michel Aoun said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Aoun added he would hold consultations with the prime minister and the parliament speaker to issue a final position on the deal.
