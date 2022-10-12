Iran’s judiciary charges more than 100 ‘rioters’ over protests: Report

Iran has charged more than 100 people in two provinces over the wave of protests triggered by the death in custody last month of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary said Wednesday.



Protests erupted across Iran on September 16, when Amini died three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran by the morality police for an alleged breach of the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women.



Police have made hundreds of arrests and prosecutors vowed swift justice for “rioters.”



Tehran province accounted for 60 of the prosecutions while 65 people have been charged over the “recent riots” in the southern province of Hormozgan, the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website reported.



“Given that the rioters played a central role in the organization of illegal gatherings, arson and attacks on public and private property, and sowed terror among the population, the prosecutor has carried out swift investigations in these cases,” Hormozgan chief justice Mojtaba Ghahremani told Mizan Online.



On September 25, Iranian media reported that 88 protesters had been arrested in Hormozgan and nearly 1,200 more, 60 of them women, in northern provinces.



“From now on, those who attack people’s lives or property, police, soldiers or urban infrastructure, or who incite or encourage people to riot will be dealt with decisively,” Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi told Mizan Online.



