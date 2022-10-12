Israeli forces shoot Palestinian dead in West Bank: Ministry

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during clashes in a refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Usama Adawi, 18, was killed “by occupation (Israeli military) live fire to the stomach in the Al-Aroub camp,” in the southern West Bank, the health ministry said.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said he was killed in clashes during which Israeli forces shot at Palestinians and used tear gas.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the death when contacted by AFP.

The shooting comes a day after an Israeli soldier was shot and killed in the northern West Bank, prompting an ongoing manhunt.

Security forces are also in pursuit of a gunman who killed a soldier at a checkpoint in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Saturday.

Palestinians went on strike Wednesday in Jerusalem to protest the Israeli operation in the Shuafat refugee camp, next to the checkpoint, which has severely impeded daily life.

An AFP journalist witnessed clashes in the camp Wednesday, with Israeli forces firing tear gas at stone-throwing Palestinian youth.

Dozens of Palestinians, both fighters and civilians, have been killed during Israeli military raids in the West Bank in recent months.

The near-daily operations were launched following a series of deadly attacks on Israelis earlier this year.

