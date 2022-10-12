Lebanon to begin returning Syrian refugees to Syria next week: President
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that Syrian refugees in Lebanon will start being returned in successive groups to Syria at the end of next week.
More than 1 million refugees from neighboring Syria are estimated to live in Lebanon.
