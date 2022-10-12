Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows an informal camp for Syrian refugees in Qab Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley June 28, 2022. (Reuters)
A view shows an informal camp for Syrian refugees in Qab Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on June 28, 2022. (Reuters)

Lebanon to begin returning Syrian refugees to Syria next week: President

Reuters, Beirut
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that Syrian refugees in Lebanon will start being returned in successive groups to Syria at the end of next week.

More than 1 million refugees from neighboring Syria are estimated to live in Lebanon.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israel-Lebanon maritime border deal intended to be lasting resolution: Draft

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size