Missile attack targets gas field in Iraq’s Kurdistan region: Sources

Several missiles were fired at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Wednesday, a security source and a local Kurdish source told Reuters.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported, and it was not immediately clear if the field operations were affected.
The Pearl Consortium, United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of the biggest gas fields in Iraq.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Exiled Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani lauds protests over Amini’s death
Iraq’s parliament to convene Thursday to elect president, says speaker
Factbox: Death of young Iranian woman puts spotlight on morality police