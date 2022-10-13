Iran pardons, commutes sentences for almost 1,900 convicts

Iran’s supreme leader has pardoned or commuted the sentences of almost 1,900 prisoners on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad and a key figure in Shia Islam.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “granted pardons or commuted the sentences of 1,862 convicts” on the eve of Iran marking the birth anniversaries of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad and Imam Sadeq, the sixth of the 12 revered imams in Shia Islam, the leader’s website said.

The Judiciary’s website, Mizan Online, said among those are 95 women and 123 security convicts. It added that 13 of the prisoners had been sentenced to death.

The supreme leader routinely grants collective pardons on major religious occasions, at the suggestion of the head of the judiciary.

Read more:



Iran warns EU states against imposing sanctions over crackdown on protests: Report

Iran judges ordered to ‘avoid going weak’ on Mahsa Amini-linked protesters

Raisi accuses US of resorting to ‘policy of destabilization’ against Iran