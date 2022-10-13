Raisi accuses US of resorting to ‘policy of destabilization’ against Iran
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday accused the United States of resorting to “policy of destabilization’ against the Islamic Republic which is gripped by protests over Mahsa Amini’s death.
“Following the failure of America in militarization and sanctions, Washington and its allies have resorted to the failed policy of destabilization,” Raisi said at a summit in Kazakhstan, according to his office.
Developing
Advertisement
Advertisement