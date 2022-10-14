EU’s Borrell calls on Iran to stop repression of protesters

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Friday urged Iran to stop the repression of protesters and to release those that have been detained in recent weeks.



“Ispoke with @Amirabdolahian to convey again EU’s clear and united position: people in Iran have the right to peaceful protest and to defend fundamental rights," Borrell said in a tweet, referring to Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.



Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who died in the custody of the morality police, have spread across Iran for the last four weeks.



Iranian officials have blamed the unrest on the country’s foreign enemies, particularly the United States.



Iran’s government insists that Amini was not mistreated, but her family says her bodyshowed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.



