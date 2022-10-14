Theme
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks on the tensions between the neighbouring Western Balkan nations in Brussels, Belgium, August 18, 2022. REUTERS/ Johanna Geron REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT
Iran protests

EU’s Borrell calls on Iran to stop repression of protesters

Agencies
The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Friday urged Iran to stop the repression of protesters and to release those that have been detained in recent weeks.

“Ispoke with @Amirabdolahian to convey again EU’s clear and united position: people in Iran have the right to peaceful protest and to defend fundamental rights," Borrell said in a tweet, referring to Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.


“Violent repression must stop immediately. Protesters must be released. Internet access and accountability are needed.”

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who died in the custody of the morality police, have spread across Iran for the last four weeks.

Iranian officials have blamed the unrest on the country’s foreign enemies, particularly the United States.

Iran’s government insists that Amini was not mistreated, but her family says her bodyshowed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

