Iran protests death toll rises to 224: Rights group

Iran’s security forces have killed 224 people, including 29 minors, in anti-government protests that erupted last month following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, a rights group said on Friday.
Since the beginning of the protests mid-September, security forces have killed 224 people, and 29 of them were under the age of 18, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a news site run by a collective of Iranian human rights advocates, said.
There have been 24 fatalities among security forces, according to HRANA.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The rights group estimated the number of people arrested during the protests to be nearly 6,000.
Protests have been held in 112 cities across Iran, according to the report.
Protests erupted across Iran mid-September after Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in police custody.
The protests have quickly escalated and turned political with demonstrations taking place country-wide. Protesters have been chanting against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and calling for the downfall of the regime.
Read more:
Iran condemns France’s Macron over his ‘meddlesome’ remarks
Iran warns EU states against imposing sanctions over crackdown on protests: Report
Iran judges ordered to ‘avoid going weak’ on Mahsa Amini-linked protesters
-
EU ministers to discuss possible sanctions to counter Iran drone transfers to RussiaEuropean foreign ministers will on Monday discuss the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia and could come to a political agreement on future sanctions ... World News
-
EU states agree to sanction Iran over protest crackdownsEU countries have agreed sanctions on Iran following its brutal crackdown on protests over Mahsa Amini’s death and foreign ministers are to adopt them ... Middle East
-
US says Iran nuclear deal is ‘not our focus right now’The United States on Wednesday said that reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is “not our focus right now,” saying Tehran had showed little interest in ... World News