Iran protests death toll rises to 224: Rights group

Iran’s security forces have killed 224 people, including 29 minors, in anti-government protests that erupted last month following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, a rights group said on Friday.

Since the beginning of the protests mid-September, security forces have killed 224 people, and 29 of them were under the age of 18, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a news site run by a collective of Iranian human rights advocates, said.

There have been 24 fatalities among security forces, according to HRANA.

The rights group estimated the number of people arrested during the protests to be nearly 6,000.

Protests have been held in 112 cities across Iran, according to the report.

Protests erupted across Iran mid-September after Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in police custody.

The protests have quickly escalated and turned political with demonstrations taking place country-wide. Protesters have been chanting against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and calling for the downfall of the regime.

