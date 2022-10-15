Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A drone is pictured during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
A drone is pictured during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran, on January 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Iran denies supplying Russia with weapons ‘to be used in war in Ukraine’

AFP, Tehran
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran has once again rejected allegations that it has supplied Russia with weapons “to be used in the war in Ukraine,” its foreign ministry said Saturday.

Kyiv and many of its Western allies have accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks.

The topic is expected to be discussed by European Union foreign ministers in a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian “emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not and will not provide any weapon to be used in the war in Ukraine,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We believe that the arming of each side of the crisis will prolong the war,” the Iranian foreign minister said in a call with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho.

“We have not considered and do not consider war to be the right path either in Ukraine or in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.”

In a separate phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated Iran’s official stance of neutrality over the war that started nearly eight months ago.

“We have defense cooperation with Russia, but our policy regarding the war in Ukraine is not sending weapons to the conflicting parties, stopping the war and ending the displacement of people,” he said.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Iranian drones were used in Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in several Ukrainian cities.

Last month, Kyiv decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alleged arms deliveries to Russia.

Iran said the decision was “driven by baseless information provided by foreign media propaganda.”

In September, the United States slapped sanctions on a company it accused of helping deliver Iranian drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Read more:

Ukraine strike destroys electrical substation in Russia

Russia using Iranian nationals in Ukraine to launch suicide drones: Report

First Russian soldiers arrive in Belarus for joint force: Ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size