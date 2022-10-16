Iran calls US President’s support of protests ‘interference’ in Tehran’s matters
Iran says it rejects US President Joe Biden’s support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran’s state matters, ISNA news agency reports.
Anti-government protests have erupted across Iran since mid-September after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in police custody and have been ongoing since then.
