A woman on top of a car sets her headscarf on fire in central Tehran during protests across Iran. (Twitter/@Shayan86)
Iran calls US President’s support of protests ‘interference’ in Tehran’s matters

Reuters
Iran says it rejects US President Joe Biden’s support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran’s state matters, ISNA news agency reports.

Anti-government protests have erupted across Iran since mid-September after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in police custody and have been ongoing since then.

