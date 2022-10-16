Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Army soldiers stand guard during a protest against Israeli gas extraction from a maritime field that Lebanon says falls in disputed waters, but which Israel says is part of its exclusive economic zone, in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Army soldiers stand guard during a protest against Israeli gas extraction, in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, June 11, 2022. (Reuters)

Lebanon says Israeli gunboats violate its territorial waters: Army

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Lebanese army said on Sunday that Israeli gunboats violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday in an area opposite Ras Naqura near the border between the two countries.

The statement said there were four violations where gunboats entered several hundred meters inside Lebanese waters and that the authorities were discussing the violations with a United Nations Interim Force.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon and Israel signaled their approval last week to a deal laying out their respective maritime rights.

Read more:

France hails ‘historic’ Israel-Lebanon maritime deal

Lebanon’s energy minister: Qatar interested in joining oil consortium in Eastern Med

US lauds ‘historic’ border deal between Lebanon and Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size