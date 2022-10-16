Theme
A picture taken on February 24, 2018 from Lebanon's southern border town of Naqura on the border with Israel, south of Beirut, shows the maritime boundaries between Lebanon and Israel. (AFP)
There was no crossing of Lebanese maritime border by Israeli forces: Army

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Israel’s army on Sunday said that there was no crossing of Lebanese maritime border by its forces.

Earlier on Sunday, the Lebanese army said that Israeli gunboats violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday in an area opposite Ras Naqura near the border between the two countries.

Lebanon and Israel signaled their approval last week to a deal laying out their respective maritime rights.

