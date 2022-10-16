There was no crossing of Lebanese maritime border by Israeli forces: Army

Israel’s army on Sunday said that there was no crossing of Lebanese maritime border by its forces.

Earlier on Sunday, the Lebanese army said that Israeli gunboats violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday in an area opposite Ras Naqura near the border between the two countries.

Lebanon and Israel signaled their approval last week to a deal laying out their respective maritime rights.

