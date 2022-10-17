Theme
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks on the tensions between the neighbouring Western Balkan nations in Brussels, Belgium, August 18, 2022. REUTERS/ Johanna Geron REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks on the tensions between the neighbouring Western Balkan nations in Brussels, Belgium, August 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

EU foreign policy chief Borrell expects no progress in Iran nuclear talks for now

Reuters, Brussels
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he currently did not expect progress in negotiations over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

“I don’t expect any move, that’s a pity because we were very, very close,” Borrell told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, noting that international talks with Tehran had been stalled for the last weeks.

