A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Iran protests

EU sanctions Iran ‘morality’ police, information minister

The EU on Monday sanctioned Iran’s “morality” police, information minister and the cyber division of its Revolutionary Guards for the fatal beating in custody of Mahsa Amini and repression of subsequent protests.

The list, published in the bloc’s official administrative gazette, also blacklisted the chiefs of the so-called morality police, the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij paramilitary force, and a uniformed branch of the national police.

Iran’s Evin prison fire death toll rises to eight: Judiciary

