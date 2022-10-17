EU sanctions Iran ‘morality’ police, information minister
The EU on Monday sanctioned Iran’s “morality” police, information minister and the cyber division of its Revolutionary Guards for the fatal beating in custody of Mahsa Amini and repression of subsequent protests.
The list, published in the bloc’s official administrative gazette, also blacklisted the chiefs of the so-called morality police, the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij paramilitary force, and a uniformed branch of the national police.
