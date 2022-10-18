Theme
Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun addresses the nation from the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 13, 2022. (Dalati Nohra/Handout via Reuters)
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun. (Reuters)

Lebanon calls on Totalenergies to start drilling following deal with Israel

Reuters
Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on Totalenergies to quickly start drilling in block 9 in the Mediterranean sea.

The Lebanese Presidency said Aoun met with a delegation from the company and called for a start to drilling to offset the time spent in indirect negotiations with Israel to demarcate the southern maritime borders.

Earlier this month, Lebanon and Israel reached an agreement demarcating a disputed maritime border between them after years of US-mediated negotiations.

