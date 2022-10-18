Young Egyptian woman killed by ex-fiance for breaking up with him: Report

Local media reported on Tuesday that a 20-year-old Egyptian woman was suffocated to death after receiving threats from her ex-fiance for breaking up with him, in the latest occurrence of such incidents that have rocked Egypt.



The victim, Kholoud al-Sayyed Farouq Darwich, was killed at her home in the Port Said governorate, according to local news website Masrawy.



Police arrested the suspect, identified by his initials M.S., Masrawy reported, adding that he confessed to killing her for breaking up with him and refusing to marry him.



According to the report, the victim broke up with M.S. after hearing rumors that he did drugs.



He attempted to convince her to stay with him, and she always tried to stay away from him, Masrawy said.



Eyewitnesses at the factory where the victim worked said that M.S. threatened Darwich a day before he committed the crime, adding that Darwich decided not to go to work the day after as she feared he might harm her.



However, when M.S. did not find her at work, he went to her house and reportedly suffocated her to death.



Darwich is the latest victim in a string of crimes against women that rocked Egypt over the past couple of months.



Some of the cases include 19-year-old Amani Abdul-Karim al-Gazzar, who was killed in September by Ahmad Fathi Ameirah for refusing to get engaged to him.



Another case is that of 21-year-old Egyptian student Naiyera Ashraf who was killed in June by a man whose marriage proposal she rejected.



