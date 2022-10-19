‘Courage and bravery’: Meghan Markle backs Iran protesters

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has praised the “courage and bravery” of protesters in Iran, who have been taking to the streets for more than a month following the death of an Iranian woman in police custody.

Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman, fell into a coma shortly after being arrested by Iran’s morality police in September for “improper hijab.” She died on September 13, prompting protests on the streets of Iran and around the world.

US-based entrepreneur Mandana Dayani posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday that actress and wife of the UK’s Prince Harry spoke at an event during widespread protest across Iran.

“Meghan spoke about the revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights: women, life, freedom,” the Instagram post said.

“As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, I could not have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world,” it continued.

A number of other celebrities have spoken out in support of women in Iran. French actresses Juliette Binoche, Isabelle Huppert and Marion Cotillard, cut their hair in solidarity with women in Iran.

Since Amini’s death, street violence in Iran has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protesters but also among the security forces, and hundreds have of demonstrators been arrested.

On Tuesday, around 90 students gathered outside the law faculty at Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabai University, chanting “inappropriate and immoral slogans” while government spokesman Ali Bahadori-Jahromi was addressing a conference inside, state news agency IRNA said.

Demonstrations have been reported at universities and schools in different Iranian cities in recent weeks.

Officials have accused the country’s “enemies,” mainly the United States, of inciting “riots.”

