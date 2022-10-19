Theme
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. (File photo: AFP)
Canada imposes new sanctions over human rights violations in Iran

Reuters
Canada imposed sanctions on six individuals and four entities on Wednesday that it said were among the worst offenders that have participated in or enabled “gross human rights violations” in Iran.

“Canada will continue to support them by using all tools at our disposal to respond to the Iranian regime's violations of human rights and its threats to regional peace and security,” Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

The sanctions list includes Mohammad Karami of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, a hardline watchdog body called the Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts, which responsible for selecting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's successor.

