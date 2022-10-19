Top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader calls for reopening of Saudi, Iranian embassies

Iran and Saudi Arabia must reopen their embassies to facilitate a rapprochement between the two regional rivals, a top adviser to Iran's supreme leader said on Wednesday, amid moves by Tehran and Riyadh to revive ties.

Iran and Saudi Arabia severed ties in 2016 with both parties backing opposite sides in wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.

“We are neighbors of Saudi Arabia and we must coexist. The embassies of the two countries should reopen in order to solve our problems in a better way,” said Ali Akbar Velayati, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Last year, Tehran and Riyadh began direct talks in an attempt to improve relations. Baghdad has hosted five rounds of talks so far, the last in April.

