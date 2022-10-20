Austrian citizen arrested in Iran, foreign ministry confirms

An Austrian has been arrested in Iran though his detention is unrelated to a wave of protests that have rocked the Islamic republic, Austria’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“The Iranian authorities have confirmed the arrest of an Austrian citizen,” the ministry said in a statement, urging Tehran to “clarify the circumstances of his arrest.”

“According to the Iranian authorities, he is charged with a crime unrelated to the demonstrations that have continued since Mahsa Amini’s death,” it added.

The ministry added it would make “full use” of its consular rights to support the man.

Iran is facing growing pressure over its crackdown on the most widespread protests in years, which were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old detained by the clerical state’s notorious “morality police.”

Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stirring up the protests, and in late September announced that nine foreign nationals -- including from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands -- had been arrested.

