Protesters march during a demonstration to show support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Paris. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran's morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran's strict Islamic dress code. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Protesters march during a demonstration to show support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Paris. (File photo: AP)

Austrian citizen arrested in Iran, foreign ministry confirms

AFP, Vienna
An Austrian has been arrested in Iran though his detention is unrelated to a wave of protests that have rocked the Islamic republic, Austria’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“The Iranian authorities have confirmed the arrest of an Austrian citizen,” the ministry said in a statement, urging Tehran to “clarify the circumstances of his arrest.”

“According to the Iranian authorities, he is charged with a crime unrelated to the demonstrations that have continued since Mahsa Amini’s death,” it added.

The ministry added it would make “full use” of its consular rights to support the man.

Iran is facing growing pressure over its crackdown on the most widespread protests in years, which were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old detained by the clerical state’s notorious “morality police.”

Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stirring up the protests, and in late September announced that nine foreign nationals -- including from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands -- had been arrested.

