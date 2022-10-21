Iran advises citizens to refrain from Ukraine travel

Iran’s foreign ministry advised its citizens on Friday to refrain from traveling to Ukraine and asked Iranians there to leave the country, semi-official news agencies reported.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Due to the military escalation in Ukraine, all Iranians are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to Ukraine. Also, Iranians living in Ukraine are advised to leave the country for their own safety,” a ministry statement said.
Read more:
Iran personnel ‘in Crimea’ helping Russia war on Ukraine: White House