The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna. (File photo: Reuters)
Iran’s flag. (File photo: Reuters)

Iran advises citizens to refrain from Ukraine travel

Reuters
Iran’s foreign ministry advised its citizens on Friday to refrain from traveling to Ukraine and asked Iranians there to leave the country, semi-official news agencies reported.

“Due to the military escalation in Ukraine, all Iranians are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to Ukraine. Also, Iranians living in Ukraine are advised to leave the country for their own safety,” a ministry statement said.

