A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic Republic's morality police, in Tehran, Iran, on September 19, 2022. (Reuters)

Iran protests death toll rises to 244, over 12,500 detained: Rights group

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English 
Iran’s security forces have killed 244 protesters and arrested over 12,500 others in anti-government demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, a rights group said on Friday.

Of those killed, 32 were children, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a news site run by a collective of Iranian human rights advocates, said.

The group estimated the number of people arrested during the protests to be 12,516.

There have been 28 fatalities among security forces, according to HRANA.

Protests erupted across Iran after Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in police custody on September 16.

The protests quickly escalated and turned political with demonstrations taking place country-wide. Protesters have been chanting against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and calling for the downfall of the regime.

