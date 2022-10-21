Jordan rejects comments made by Dutch ambassador on media freedom, UAE raises protest

Jordan has rejected a comment made by the Dutch ambassador on the country’s media licensing policy and freedom of speech ranking.

The Arab nation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a statement rejecting Dutch envoy Harry Verweij’s comment during a courtesy meeting with Jordan’s minister of information affairs.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Jordanian statement claimed that the Dutch ambassador “interfered” in the application of a broadcast license application that is reportedly still under legal consideration, even as the applicant is neither Dutch nor Jordanian.

The Dutch delegate said in a tweet: “…An opp. to discuss issues of common concern, incl the media scene in Jordan. Stressed our strong bilateral relationship, & I shared our concerns on Jordan’s declining international ranking on freedom of speech.”

Pleasure meeting HE Min of Media AlShubol. An opp. to discuss issues of common concern, incl the media scene in Jordan. Stressed our strong bilateral relationship, & I shared our concerns on Jordan’s declining international ranking on freedom of speech. 🇳🇱ready for cooperation. pic.twitter.com/FOM61zDG7R — Harry Verweij NLAmbJordan (@HarryVerweij) October 18, 2022

The Jordanian ministry statement said the matter of broadcast license is being “dealt with according to laws and regulations and with absolute transparency.”

The ministry added that the country is open to dialogue and that such matters must be dealt with through the appropriate diplomatic channels of communication.

The statement also touched upon long-standing friendship the Arab nation shares with the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation summoned the Dutch ambassador to the UAE to protest the interference.

The ministry reportedly “informed him of the UAE’s strong protest and denunciation of the interference of his country’s ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Jordan’s internal affairs.”

“The ministry affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and expressed its strong protest against the irresponsible statement breaching diplomatic norms that was made by the Dutch ambassador on October 19, 2022,” the statement added.

Read more:

Death toll of Jordan building collapse rises to 14 as search ends

Jordan and Morocco foreign ministers meet in Amman