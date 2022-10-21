Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces during a protest demanding Israel reopen closed roads leading to Nablus, in Deir Sharaf, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 20, 2022. (Reuters)
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces during a protest demanding Israel reopen closed roads leading to Nablus, in Deir Sharaf, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 20, 2022. (Reuters)

Palestinians say one killed during Israeli army raid in West Bank

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

One Palestinian was killed on Friday by Israeli troops who conducted an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Palestinian witnesses said clashes had broken out in the town of Jenin during the Israeli raid.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An Israeli army spokesperson had no immediate details on the incident.

Friday's violence follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

Read more:

Israeli fire injures two Palestinians in West Bank: Ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size