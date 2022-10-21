Palestinians say one killed during Israeli army raid in West Bank
One Palestinian was killed on Friday by Israeli troops who conducted an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Palestinian witnesses said clashes had broken out in the town of Jenin during the Israeli raid.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
An Israeli army spokesperson had no immediate details on the incident.
Friday's violence follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.
Read more:
Israeli fire injures two Palestinians in West Bank: Ministry
-
Israeli forces shoot Palestinian dead in West Bank: MinistryIsraeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during clashes in a refugee camp, the Palestinian health ... Middle East
-
Palestinian killed in Israeli West Bank raid: ReportA Palestinian was killed and another critically wounded Friday in an Israeli raid on the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the ... Middle East
-
Israeli fire injures two Palestinians in West Bank: MinistryTwo Palestinians were critically wounded Saturday by Israeli military fire in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, amid ... Middle East