Iran claims US ‘in rush’ to reach nuclear deal despite public comments

Iran’s foreign minister claimed on Saturday that the US is in a rush to get a nuclear deal with Iran, despite public comments by American officials saying a deal is no longer their priority.



“They are even in a rush to reach a nuclear deal with us,” said Hossein Amirabdollahian.



The allegations came as US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, recently described efforts to create a road map to restore Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as “not our focus right now.”



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Right now our focus is on the remarkable bravery and courage that the Iranian people are exhibiting through their peaceful demonstrations,” Price said.



“And our focus right now is on shining a spotlight on what they’re doing and supporting them in the ways we can.”



Iran now enriches uranium up to 60 percent purity - a short step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.



Iranian officials have openly discussed pursuing a bomb in recent months, something once considered taboo.



Amirabdollahian said the US is trying to “blow on the fire” of Iran’s protest while secretly pursuing a deal, aiming to win concessions.



“We will give the Americans no concessions whatsoever.”



Read more:

No positive developments on JCPOA but US still committed to deal: State Dept

Advertisement

More than three-quarters of Americans support Iran nuclear talks, survey finds

EU foreign policy chief Borrell expects no progress in Iran nuclear talks for now