Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Russian drone is seen during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made Shahed-136, in Kyiv, Ukraine Oct. 17, 2022. (Reuters)
A Russian drone is seen during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made Shahed-136, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022. (Reuters)

Iran ‘strongly rejects’ call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran on Saturday strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and Britain for the United Nations to probe accusations Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine, the official IRNA news agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

Nasser Kanaani said Friday’s call by the so called E-3 group of countries was “false and baseless” and that it was “strongly rejected and condemned.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine claims downing of 223 Iran-made drones since September

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size