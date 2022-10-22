Theme
TOPSHOT - A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran, shows people gathering next to a burning motorcycle in the capital Tehran on October 8, 2022. Iran has been torn by the biggest wave of social unrest in almost three years, which has seen protesters, including university students and even young schoolgirls chant Woman, Life, Freedom. (Photo by AFP)
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran, shows people gathering next to a burning motorcycle in the capital Tehran on October 8, 2022. (AFP)
Iran protests

Iranian security forces arrest 57 protesters in south-eastern city of Zahedan

The Associated Press
Iran’s state TV has reported that 57 protesters were arrested in the south-eastern city of Zahedan on Friday.

The city has been a scene of occasional unrest since a deadly clash between security forces and protesters on 30 September.

Friday’s report showed shattered windows and damaged ATM machines in the city.

The commentary stated that some 150 people took to streets and threw stones at passing cars and people’s properties.



It described those involved as “rioters,” while a local police chief interviewed by state TV said the detainees included protest “leaders who have criminal records.”

Iranian authorities have described the Zahedan violence as involving “unnamed separatists,” without providing details or evidence.

The city has a mainly ethnic Baluch population and the September clash was sparked by reports that a Baluch teenager had been raped by a police officer.

The allegations fueled deep tensions in the underdeveloped region, home to minority Sunni Muslims in Iran’s Shia theocracy.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
