Syria intercepts Israeli strikes: State media

Syria intercepted Israeli missiles over the capital Damascus Friday, state media reported.

“Our air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile strikes in the airspace of Damascus and the southern region,” Syria’s official news agency SANA said.

An Israeli strike around the capital Damascus killed five soldiers last month.

In June, Israeli airstrikes put Damascus airport out of service for nearly two weeks.

In the past month, Israeli airstrikes have twice targeted Aleppo airport.

Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds.

It says its air campaign is necessary to stop arch-foe Iran gaining a foothold on its doorstep.

