Iran’s atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked: State media

Iran’s atomic energy organization said that an e-mail server belonging to one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, leading to some information being published online, state media reported on Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
An Iranian hacking group, Black Reward, said in a statement published on Twitter that it had released hacked information relating to Iranian nuclear activities.
The statement released on Saturday declared support for protesters in Iran, concluding “in the name of Mahsa Amini and for women, life, freedom.”
It said the information released included “management and operational schedules of different parts of Bushehr power plant,” and “atomic development contracts and agreements with domestic and foreign partners.”
The atomic energy organization’s general department of public diplomacy and information said “this move was made with the aim of attracting public attention.”
“It should be noted that the content in users’ emails contains technical messages and routine and current everyday exchanges,” state media reported.
Talks between world powers and Iran aimed at reviving its 2015 nuclear deal are at standstill, with the US saying on Oct. 12 that Tehran had shown little interest in reviving the pact.
Read more:
Thousands march in Washington to support Iran protesters
Iran’s Guards accuse cleric of ‘agitating’ youths against ‘sacred’ Islamic Republic
Iran claims US ‘in rush’ to reach nuclear deal despite public comments
-
Thousands march in Washington to support Iran protestersThousands of people, including many of Iranian origin, marched Saturday in Washington to show support for nationwide protests in Iran sparked by the ... World News
-
Iran’s Guards accuse cleric of ‘agitating’ youths against ‘sacred’ Islamic RepublicIran’s Revolutionary Guards accused a Sunni cleric of agitating against the Islamic Republic and warned it may cost him dearly after he said officials ... Middle East
-
Iran claims US ‘in rush’ to reach nuclear deal despite public commentsIran’s foreign minister claimed on Saturday that the US is in a rush to get a nuclear deal with Iran, despite public comments by American officials ... Middle East