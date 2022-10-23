Lebanon’s central bank won’t buy dollars on Sayrafa platform from Oct. 25
Lebanon’s central bank will halt purchases of dollars on its Sayrafa platform starting on Oct. 25 until further notice, a statement from the central bank said on Sunday.
The statement said the bank would continue to sell exclusively dollars on its exchange rate platform.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The move is intended to strengthen the Lebanese pound after it traded at a new low of more than 40,000 to the dollar last week, bankers said.
The pound has lost more than 95 percent of its value since 2019, when it was valued at 1,500 just before the country tumbled into an economic meltdown.
Lebanon’s three-year financial crisis has pushed three-quarters of the population into poverty and food prices have risen more than 11-fold, with new price hikes seen in supermarkets this week.
After decades of pegging the currency, the central bank now offers multiple rates, including a flexible exchange rate.
Read more:
Israel court clears way for signing of Lebanon maritime border deal
Lebanon fails to elect president for third time amid financial meltdown
Lebanon parliament passes 2022 budget that falls short of IMF reform
-
Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut’s deal with IsraelThe Lebanese and Syrian presidents discussed delineating their countries’ shared maritime border on Saturday before a visit to Damascus next week by a ... Middle East
-
Lebanon MPs pass second attempt at new banking secrecy lawLebanon’s parliament on Thursday passed another round of amendments to a banking secrecy law after the International Monetary Fund said a previous ... Middle East
-
Lebanon calls on Totalenergies to start drilling following deal with IsraelLebanese President Michel Aoun called on Totalenergies to quickly start drilling in block 9 in the Mediterranean sea.The Lebanese Presidency said Aoun ... Middle East
-
Lebanon’s central bank extends ceiling free dollars purchases until end of OctoberLebanon’s central bank on Friday extended a circular allowing banks to purchase an unlimited amount of US dollars on its Sayrafa exchange platform ... Middle East