Iran state TV song threatens Israel, Azerbaijan with ‘destruction’

A new music video aired by Iranian state-run TV threatened Israel and Azerbaijan with “destruction” after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) held military exercises along the country’s border with Azerbaijan.

“Israel … don’t stray too far from your path, don’t dig your own grave with your own hands … Iran declares this so that Azerbaijan knows and understands … anyone who looks at Iran the wrong way must be destroyed,” according to the lyrics of the song, which was aired by Iran’s Azeri-language Sahar TV.

The music video included footage from military drills the IRGC held last week in Iran’s northwest along the border with Azerbaijan.

Iran and Azerbaijan share a border of around 700 kilometers (430 miles).

Iran is wary of Azerbaijan’s relations with Israel, a major supplier of arms to Baku. Tehran is also wary over nationalists in Turkey and Azerbaijan fanning separatist tendencies among its sizeable ethnic Azeri population.

Azeris are the largest minority group in Iran, with millions living in a region in northwestern Iran that shares the same name as the independent state of Azerbaijan.

