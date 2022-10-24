Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A picture taken on February 24, 2018 from Lebanon's southern border town of Naqura on the border with Israel, south of Beirut, shows the maritime boundaries between Lebanon and Israel. (AFP)
File photo showing the Mediterranean sea and the coast of Lebanon. (AFP)

Lebanese delegation to visit Syria to discuss maritime border: Presidency

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A delegation headed by Lebanon’s deputy speaker of parliament, Elias Bou Saab, is due to visit Syria on Wednesday to discuss delineating their maritime border, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Twitter on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A dispute over their sea boundary emerged last year after Syria granted a license to a Russian energy company to begin maritime exploration in an area Lebanon claimed. Several gas discoveries have been made in the eastern Mediterranean.

Read more:

Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut’s deal with Israel

Lebanon approves sea border deal with Israel: President Aoun

After working ‘day and night,’ US set to resolve Lebanon-Israel border dispute

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size