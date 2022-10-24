Lebanese delegation to visit Syria to discuss maritime border: Presidency
A delegation headed by Lebanon’s deputy speaker of parliament, Elias Bou Saab, is due to visit Syria on Wednesday to discuss delineating their maritime border, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Twitter on Monday.
A dispute over their sea boundary emerged last year after Syria granted a license to a Russian energy company to begin maritime exploration in an area Lebanon claimed. Several gas discoveries have been made in the eastern Mediterranean.
