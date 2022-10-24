Two explosions heard in Damascus: State media

Enable Read mode
Two loud blasts were heard across the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday, according to a Reuters witness and Syrian state news agency SANA.
SANA said authorities were investigating the source of the blasts.
