At least 15 dead as gunmen open fire at worshipers in Iran’s Shiraz: State media

At least 15 people were killed, and dozens were injured after gunmen opened fire at worshipers in a Shia pilgrimage site in Iran's city of Shiraz, state media reported on Wednesday, describing the incident as a “terrorist attack.”

The incident took place in the Shahcheragh shrine in Shiraz at around 5:45 p.m. local time, state news agency IRNA reported.

There have been conflicting reports about the number of the attackers. IRNA had earlier reported that the attack was carried out by three men, but officials from the province where the attack took place later said there was only one attacker.

The police chief as well as the chief justice of Fars province said there was only one attacker, adding that he has been arrested and is being interrogated.

Citing an unnamed security source, the semi-official Tasnim news agency earlier said the attackers were “Takfiri” – a reference to Sunni extremists – who carried out the attack by taking advantage of the ongoing unrest in the country.

Anti-government protests sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini have rocked Iran since September 16.

Over 200 protesters have been killed and thousands have been arrested, according to rights groups.

