IRGC member shot dead by ‘rioters’ in Iran: State media

An agent of the intelligence arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was shot dead by “rioters” on Wednesday, state news agency IRNA reported, as anti-government protests continued.

The IRGC agent was shot dead by “rioters” in the city of Malayer in Hamedan province while “chasing some of the leaders of the riots in the city,” IRNA said.

Iranian officials and state media use the term “rioters” to refer to anti-government protesters.

Protests sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini have rocked Iran since September 16. Demonstrators have been chanting against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and calling for regime change.

Videos shared on social media showed protests taking place in several cities in Iran late on Wednesday.

Over 200 protesters have been killed and thousands have been arrested, according to rights groups.

