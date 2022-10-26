ISIS claims responsibility for shrine attack in Iran

The ISIS group claimed responsibility for an attack Wednesday on a Shia Muslim shrine in southern Iran that state media said killed more than a dozen people.

An ISIS fighter opened fire on worshippers at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz, “killing at least 20 Shias and wounded dozens of others”, the radical extremist group said in a statement via Telegram channels.

