Iran’s judiciary charges over 1,000 since Amini protests

Iran’s judiciary said Wednesday it has pressed charges against over 300 people in connection to nationwide protests over Mahsa Amini’s death, bringing the total to more than 1,000 indictments.



Street violence has rocked Iran since Amini’s death on September 16, three days after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women.



Dozens of people, mainly protesters but also members of the security forces, have been killed during the unrest. Hundreds more, including women, have been arrested.



Charges have been filed against more than 300 people over demonstrations in the northwestern provinces of Zanjan and West Azerbaijan and northeastern Semnan, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.



Thousands of people gathered at the cemetery in Amini’s hometown of Saqqez, in the western Kurdistan province, to pay tribute at her grave at the end of the traditional 40-day mourning period.



The judiciary announced on Monday indictments against 201 “rioters” in the Alborz province near Tehran, adding to more than 630 recent charges against protesters in Tehran, Kurdistan, Khuzestan, Qazvin and Isfahan.



At least four people were charged with an offense that can carry the death penalty, while others accused of “acting against the country's security,” “propaganda” against the regime and “assaulting security forces.”



