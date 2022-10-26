Iranian security forces shoot at people gathered at Mahsa Amini’s grave: Report

Iranian security forces opened fire on Wednesday at people who gathered at the cemetery where Mahsa Amini is buried to mark 40 days since she died in police custody, a witness told Reuters.

Protests took place in Amini’s hometown of Saqqez and other parts of Iran to mark 40 days since she died, videos shared on social media showed.

Advertisement

“The riot police shot mourners who gathered at the cemetery for Mahsa’s memorial ceremony ... dozens have been arrested,” a witness told Reuters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Footage posted by the Kurdish rights group Hengaw showed a large crowd chanting anti-government slogans at the Aychi cemetery in Saqqez – where Amini is buried – in Iran’s Kurdistan province.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “will be toppled this year,” protesters in Saqqez chanted, one video showed.

Protests also took place in several other cities in Iran, including the capital Tehran, videos posted by the activist group 1500tasvir showed.

Demonstrations have swept across Iran since September 16 when 22-year-old Amini died three days after collapsing in police custody.

The demonstrations have become one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic’s clerical leadership since the 1979 Iranian Revolution with protesters calling for regime change.

Over 200 protesters have been killed and thousands have been arrested, according to rights groups.



With Reuters

Read more:

Iran’s security forces shoot dead protester tearing down poster of supreme leader

Iran retaliates for EU sanctions over protest crackdown

Iran charges 300 in Tehran protests, four could face death penalty